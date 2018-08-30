Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: CMS Board vs. the Suburbs; NC Board of Elections Halts Ballots

On the next Charlotte Talks local news roundup, redistricting returns to the news as a panel of federal judges strikes down North Carolina congressional districts again. School starts in Mecklenburg, but the School Board passes a measure to block future school construction in towns surrounding Charlotte. Scooter safety concerns mount as rental scooter use surpasses that of bicycles, and President Trump stumps for candidates in Charlotte. Mike Collins and the roundup reporters go through those stories and more.

On this edition of the local news roundup…

Redistricting is back in the news with a panel of federal judges ruling (again) that congressional districts in North Carolina are unconstitutional, having been drawn along partisan lines. Now, new districts need to be drawn quickly. Plus, the NC Board of Elections has halted preparation for ballots for the upcoming election. What will this mean for November?

School started for CMS this week, but the school board, rather than students, are making headlines- the CMS School Board passed a measure that blocks future school construction in area suburbs, after those suburbs have been authorized to create their own charter schools. We’ll hear what school board members said and response from the communities.

Scooter safety concerns are mounting as rental scooter use is increasing in the Queen City and many of those using scooters aren’t doing so safely. We’ll talk about what city leaders are saying, including those predicting that these unsafe uses will eventually prove fatal.

President Trump visits the Queen City on Friday for a fundraiser for Republican Congressional candidates. While here, he’ll sign an executive order regarding retirement security.

South Carolina's Lindsey Graham remembers John McCain and we remember former Observer writer Doug Robarchek.

Those topics and more with Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup.

Guests:

Ann Doss Helms, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Q City Metro

Mary C Curtis, columnist for Rollcall.com and WCCB