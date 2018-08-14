Corning To Build $60M Cable Plant In Southeast Hickory

By 11 minutes ago
  • Rendering of Corning Inc.'s planned $60 million optical cable plant at Trivium Corporate Center in southeast Hickory.
    Rendering of Corning Inc.'s planned $60 million optical cable plant at Trivium Corporate Center in southeast Hickory.
    Catawba County EDC

Corning Inc. has signed up to be the first tenant in a new business park being built in southeast Hickory. The company and local officials announced plans Tuesday for a $60 million plant to make cable for its Optical Communications division, creating up to 110 jobs.

City and Catawba County officials say the plant will be built on 27 acres at Trivium Corporate Center, between Robinwood and Startown roads. Local officials had been referring to the plan as "Project Wave" during negotiations with Corning.

The announcement came after the Hickory City Council and Catawba County Commission approved a series of incentives at a special joint meeting Tuesday morning.  Those incentives include giving Corning the land, valued at $605,000, and granting up to $1.7 million in tax rebates over five years. Corning also was given an option to acquire another 4.4 acres.

The city says it's dedicating $4.5 million in bond funds to help develop the business park, which began construction in May.  

Corning expects to create 110 new jobs over the next five years including plant operations, distribution, and maintenance. County officials said the average pay will be $50,000 a year, more than the current county average of $41,531 per year.

Corning has committed to creating 75 new jobs by Dec. 31, 2020, and the remainder by Dec. 31, 2023.

The company says it needs the plant to add manufacturing capacity to keep up with growing demand for optical fiber and cable.

"Corning is investing in tomorrow's growth today, as the growing number of connected devices fuels demand for our optical fiber and cable innovations," Dr. Bernhard Deutsch, vice president and general manager of Corning Optical Fiber and Cable, said in a statement.

Corning has more than 4,000 employees in North Carolina, in both cable manufacturing and life sciences. It’s in the midst of building a new headquarters for the cable business, off I-485 in northwest Charlotte. That operation is expected to relocate to Charlotte from Hickory next year and could eventually employ up to 650 people.

Tags: 
corning inc.
corning optical
Hickory
Catawba County
economic development
Top News

Related Content

Corning To Add 410 Jobs in Catawba, Cabarrus; Olde Meck Brewery Buys Cornelius Site

By Feb 20, 2017
Corning will expand its optical fiber plant in Midland, in Cabarrus County.
Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. says strong demand for optical fiber and cable is bringing another expansion in North Carolina. The company said Monday it will spend $176 million in Catawba and Cabarrus counties and create 410 jobs over the next two years.   

Corning Optical Picks Site Off I-485 For $38M HQ

By Jun 21, 2016
Corning Inc.

Updated 11:20pm
Corning Optical Communications has picked a site off I-485 in northwest Charlotte for its new $38 million headquarters, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Corning Optical Plans HQ Move To Charlotte From Hickory

By Dec 8, 2015

Corning Optical Communications plans to move its headquarters from Hickory to a new $38.7 million office building Charlotte in 2018. A spokeswoman said the company is looking at sites off I-485 northwest of Charlotte, and hopes to announce the location by April 1.

Corning To Expand Hickory, Winston-Salem Plants

By Sep 26, 2016

Corning Inc. says growing demand for optical fiber in communications networks is behind plans for a $30 million expansion of its optical cable plant in Hickory. The company also announced a similar sized expansion of another plant in Winston-Salem.