economic development

-
Managed health care giant Centene Corp. says it will build a $1 billion East Coast headquarters and technology hub in northeast Charlotte. The company…
-
Construction has finished on Corning Optical Communications' new headquarters in northwest Charlotte.A spokesman for Corning Optical told The Charlotte…
-
Lowe's has picked a site in Charlotte's South End for a new $153 million global technology center that eventually is expected to have up to 2,000…
-
Piedmont North Carolina's gold-mining history is well known. Not so well known is that mines west of Charlotte once produced most of the world's supply of…
-
The owners of the former Philip Morris plant in Concord have decided to demolish the old plant in hopes of attracting developers to the 2,000-acre…
-
A company that makes home soft drink machines is taking over the long-vacant Michael Waltrip Racing shop off Exit 28 in Cornelius. Lake Norman business…
-
Updated 5:30 p.m.Online loan marketplace LendingTree is keeping its headquarters in Charlotte, and planning to add 436 jobs over the next five…
-
Updated 3:40 p.m.One of the largest industrial technology companies in the U.S. is moving its global headquarters to Charlotte. Honeywell International…
-
Corning Inc. has signed up to be the first tenant in a new business park being built in southeast Hickory. The company and local officials announced plans…
-
Charlotte didn't land Amazon’s planned second headquarters project. But, the city is reportedly closing in on a deal with the online retailer for a…