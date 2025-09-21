Industry Update: Film industry in NC continues to grow, efforts to spread job opportunities across the state

The film industry in North Carolina continues to make gains and strides after years of ups and downs caused by incentive battles and controversial laws pushing productions away because of writer strikes and the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2024, film productions across the state generated more than $302 million in direct in-state spending. It marked the second-largest year-end total since the launch of the state’s current film grant program in 2015, and the third-largest overall since North Carolina first introduced film incentives in 2000, according to the North Carolina Commerce Department.

This month, Gov. Josh Stein announced the most recent film grant awardees, with productions estimated to create 3,800 jobs and more than $131 million in spending at locations across the state.

Charlotte has recently been getting in on the mix .

The region served as the backdrop to Netflix’s “The Hunting Wives,” now confirmed for another season, and currently working on shows such as Bravo’s “Top Chef.” Feature-length films like “Roofman,” starring Channing Tatum will release in October, while “Bad Counselors,” a comedy, is in post-production.

As efforts continue to bring productions to North Carolina, competing with states such as Georgia, diversifying the workforce is top of mind for the Film Partnership of North Carolina . The organization led by Susi Hamilton, the former secretary of North Carolina’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, aims to cultivate new talent crews into an industry that can be tough for starters to break into .

We explore how the film industry continues to impact our economy, what kinds of productions are blossoming here, and why companies choose Charlotte and other North Carolina locations to film.

GUESTS:

Guy Gaster, director of the North Carolina Film Office

Susi Hamilton, president and ceo of the Film Partnership of NC; former Secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources

Lauren Vilchik, independent film producer, entertainment attorney, and assistant dean of graduate studies at the School of Filmmaking at UNCSA