Three new Charlotte councilmembers discuss public safety, trust and more

By Chris Jones
Published January 11, 2026 at 1:00 PM EST
From left, Joi Mayo, Kimberly Owens and J.D. Mazuera Arias.
City of Charlotte
From left, Joi Mayo, Kimberly Owens and J.D. Mazuera Arias.

Three new faces have taken seats on the Charlotte City Council: District 3’s Joi Mayo, District 5’s J.D. Mazuera Arias and District 6’s Kimberly Owens.

All three members campaigned on keeping communities safe, affordable housing and transportation improvements.

With a fast-growing city at 157 people moving to the region daily, in just those three areas, these councilmembers have their work cut out for them.

These members enter their roles on a council marred by many issues in 2025, including a $305,000 settlement to recently departed CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings sparked by threatening text messages received by a former councilmember, the federal indictment of former member Tiawana Brown for wire fraud related to COVID pandemic relief funds and the killing of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska on the Blue Line light rail making international headlines.

We discuss how the new members are tackling their new roles, now over one month in their two-year terms. We also talk about leadership dynamics for the new council, what it means to represent districts with very different needs and how these first-term members plan to balance growth, development and a people-first approach to governing Charlotte.

GUESTS:
Joi Mayo, Councilmember, District 3, City of Charlotte
J.D. Mazuera Arias, Councilmember, District 5, City of Charlotte
Kimberly Owens, Councilmember, District 6, City of Charlotte

Disclaimer: WFAE staff member Julian Berger is Mazuera Arias’ partner. He is not involved in coverage of the Charlotte City Council.

