-
Five new film productions have been cleared to start rolling throughout North Carolina, signaling a possible return of the state's film industry amid the…
-
Volunteer organization Hands On Charlotte plans to merge with the United Way of Central Carolinas in a deal agreed upon last week. Meanwhile, Gov. Roy…
-
North Carolina is giving $5 million in grants to a television pilot, an HGTV show and an independent film under the state incentives program. On Friday,…
-
Three film productions will split North Carolina’s film and entertainment grant money for the first half of 2015. This is the first year for the state’s…
-
North Carolina’s new film grant program is just 72 days old. But already there are two bills aiming to change how much money the state can offer TV and…
-
The director of North Carolina’s film commission is in Park City, Utah, to attend the annual Sundance Film Festival. He’s there to convince directors,…