CD Wish List

Weekend Edition Sunday begins a four-part series that strives to answer the question: What are the best recordings yet to be released on compact disc? Today, Anthony DeCurtis, contributing editor with Rolling Stone magazine, suggests Buckingham Nicks (that's Lindsey and Stevie, respectively); Bill Ferris, founding director of the Center for the Study of Southern Culture, suggests Mississippi Folk Voices featuring bluesman James "Son" Thomas, and Tim Page, classical music critic with The Washington Post, suggests Carl Friedberg Plays Schumann and Brahms.

