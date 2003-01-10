Commentary: Stay in Korea

We hear the second of two opinions about the presence of U.S. troops on the Korean peninsula. Today, Kurt Campbell, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense, argues that U.S. troops are needed on the Korean peninsula because the United States should be the stabilizing force in the region. Yesterday, a member of the Pentagon's Defense Policy Board made an argument for pulling at least half, and perhaps all American military forces out of South Korea as a way to force other nations in north-east Asia to take a lead in diffusing the situation there.

Copyright 2003 NPR