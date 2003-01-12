© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Organized Crime

By Liane Hansen
Published January 12, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

This past week, federal prosecutors indicted Joseph Massino, the alleged boss of New York's Bonnano crime family, on charges including racketeering and murder. Host Liane Hansen speaks with journalist Jerry Capeci, writer of the "Gang Land" column in The New York Sun. Visit Jerry Capeci's web site at http://www.ganglandnews.com.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Tags

Weekend Edition Sunday
Liane Hansen
Liane Hansen has been the host of NPR's award-winning Weekend Edition Sunday for 20 years. She brings to her position an extensive background in broadcast journalism, including work as a radio producer, reporter, and on-air host at both the local and national level. The program has covered such breaking news stories as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the capture of Saddam Hussein, the deaths of Princess Diana and John F. Kennedy, Jr., and the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2004, Liane was granted an exclusive interview with former weapons inspector David Kay prior to his report on the search for weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The show also won the James Beard award for best radio program on food for a report on SPAM.