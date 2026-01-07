© 2026 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Panthers prepare for playoff matchup against Rams in wild-card round

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published January 7, 2026 at 9:26 AM EST

The Carolina Panthers will play in the NFL playoffs this weekend, facing the Los Angeles Rams in the wild-card round.

Carolina already beat the Rams 31–28 during the regular season, but quarterback Bryce Young said the postseason brings a different level of focus and urgency.

After practice Tuesday, Young said the team is embracing the opportunity while staying locked into its preparation.

Young said the Panthers are excited for the chance to compete in the playoffs, but stressed that the focus now is on the process and maintaining elite preparation throughout the week to give themselves the best chance to win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
