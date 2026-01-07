Local group holds candlelight vigil in Greensboro for fifth anniversary of Jan. 6

Indivisible Guilford County held a candlelight vigil in downtown Greensboro on Tuesday to mark five years since a mob stormed the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

Around 50 people gathered in front of the Melvin Municipal Building. The vigil honored the Capitol police who faced President Donald Trump’s supporters, aiming to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

State Sen. Michael Garrett, a Guilford County Democrat, connected the day to some of the nation’s most challenging moments in its history.

“We are the keepers of that memory now. We are the witnesses who saw it with our own eyes. We know what happened. We know what it meant, and we will not let them erase it,” Garrett said.

President Trump issued a sweeping pardon last year for all those convicted of offenses related to the events of Jan. 6.