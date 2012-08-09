© 2020 WFAE
A Pet Project In Atlanta, Ga.

By Loris Mann
Published August 9, 2012 at 7:00 AM EDT
Samantha Shelton of Furkids, an Atlanta-based animal shelter.
Samantha Shelton has made it her mission to rescue homeless pets. , the organization she founded 10 years ago, operates one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in Georgia, caring for more than 600 homeless cats and dogs every day.

Furkids has placed more than 7,000 animals into permanent homes.

"Animal overpopulation in Georgia is an epidemic," Samantha says. To combat that problem, Furkids spays or neuters every animal; many day-to-day operations are carried out by more than 400 volunteers — adults and children.

Loris Mann is a corporate marketing writer and Furkids volunteer. She listens to WABE.

