Let's Catch Up: Canada Wins Bronze; Lopez Plays Waiting Game

Good morning. It's Day 13 of the London Games, and the overall medal tally stands at 82 for the United States, 77 for China, and 48 for Great Britain. Here's a roundup of the news that caught our eye this morning:

Canada has won the bronze medal match over France in women's soccer, as midfielder Diana Matheson scored a golden... er, bronze goal in the 92nd minute to break a 0-0 tie. Obviously, the match featured lots of good defense.

American taekwondo athlete Diana Lopez has lost her preliminary round match with two-time world champion Yuzhuo Hou of China. The match was scoreless for three rounds; a defensive kick by Hou was the lone point. Lopez may still reach the bronze match, depending on how Hou fares.

The men's decathlon has finished the discus, leaving only three events: pole vault, javelin, and 1500m. Team USA's Ashton Eaton leads the pack, with a score of 6409. Fellow American Trey Hardee is in second, with 6310. In third is Oleksiy Kasyanov of Ukraine, with 6111.

The International Olympic Committee will strip U.S. cyclist Tyler Hamilton of his 2004 Athens gold medal in the road race at the 2004 Athens Games, due to his admission of doping, the AP reports.

Eva Risztov of Hungary has won the Olympic gold medal in the women's 10k marathon swim.

And a "competitive eater" named Furious Pete has eaten Michael Phelps' usual daily intake of 12,000 calories — in 30 minutes. The story is at the N.Y. Daily News. I warn you: there is a video.

