Hot Colors For Spring: Tender Shoots, Tidal Foam

That's one of the hot colors for Spring 2013, according to a statement from Pantone, the New Jersey color company that works with designers to decide the dominant hues for the fashion industry each season. And since it's fashion week in New York, we're paying attention to this.

Tender Shoots tops a list for women. Pantone describes it as vibrant yellow-green - invigorating, active and cheerful.

For men, by the way, the color of spring is Tidal Foam. That's a khaki-like color with hints of green. It is, quote, "reminiscent of the sea washing onto the shore driven by the force of their waves."

INSKEEP: Sounds manly. For those hoping to coordinate wardrobes, by the way - Renee, I hope you're listening here.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

I'm listening.

INSKEEP: OK.

MONTAGNE: Go ahead.

INSKEEP: Emerald and Monaco blue have been suggested for both sexes. So let's go out and get some matching outfits, shall we?

MONTAGNE: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

That's the business news on MORNING EDITION from NPR News.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

