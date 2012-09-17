Yahoo Tempts Workers To Dump BlackBerry Phones

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today is: kicking the crack berry habit. That's what BlackBerry users at Yahoo are being encouraged to do.

And take up other addictions instead. Over the weekend, Yahoo announced it will buy employees the smartphone of their choice so long as it is not a BlackBerry. The company will however, pick up the tab with a data plan for the brand new iPhone 5 and the yet-to-be-released Windows Phone 8.

MONTAGNE: The move, announced in a memo by Yahoo's new CEO is great for tech-loving employees but it's bad news for BlackBerry maker Research in Motion. The tech media website CNet observes that Yahoo's decision to dump the BlackBerry is essentially a bet that the platform is dead.

