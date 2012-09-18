Top Stories: Attack In Afghanistan; Romney's Candid Comments
-- As Attacks Continue, NATO Scales Back Joint Operations In Afghanistan.
-- Romney's Wrong And Right About The '47 Percent'.
-- Palestinians Have 'No Interest ... In Establishing Peace,' Romney Says.
-- "Syria Tested Chemical Weapons Systems, Witnesses Say." ( Der Spiegel)
-- Court Bans French Magazine From "Re-Publishing Or Distributing" Photos Of Topless Kate. ( BBC News)
-- "Union To Vote Today On Deal To End Chicago Teachers Strike." ( Chicago Tribune)
-- "Anti-Japan Protests Reignite Across China On Occupation Anniversary." ( Reuters)
-- "132 Inmates Escape Mexican Prison" Near Eagle Pass, Texas. ( Global Post)
