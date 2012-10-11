N.Y. Yankees Win With Help From Raul Ibanez

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Critics say the New York Yankees buy championships, but last night they did without their $30 million man. In the bottom of the ninth in the playoffs against Baltimore, manager Joe Girardi sat down struggling Alex Rodriguez. He sent in pinch-hitter Raul Ibanez, who makes a tiny fraction of the money. He hit a home run to tie the game, then another home run in extra innings as the Yankees won. Ibanez said afterward, I don't even really remember what happened. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.