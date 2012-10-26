Shark Surprises Golfers In Southern California

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Golfers are used to hazards, obstacles like sand traps, though rarely an obstacle as interesting as a shark. This week, at a golf course here in Southern California, a two-pound leopard shark was spotted on the 12th tee. It had apparently been dropped by an ocean bird flying overhead. A club employee quickly put the flopping fish into a golf cart and then in a bucket of homemade seawater before taking it to a nearby beach, where the shark swam away.