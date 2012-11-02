Latest Figures On Deaths, Power Outages Related To Sandy

NPR's librarians are helping us keep track of two sobering statistics about Superstorm Sandy:

As of 3:44 p.m. ET:

-- According to NPR's count, the death toll keeps rising. It is now at 101. The Associated press is reporting 94 deaths.

— The number of homes and businesses without power continues to drop. According to the NPR estimate, there were 3.4 million customers without power this morning, down from 4.2 million late Thursday. The Associated Press is reporting that "more than 3.6 million" customers still don't have electricity.

As of 10 a.m. ET:

— According to NPR's count, the death toll in the U.S. stands at 97. The Associated Press is reporting 92 deaths.

— The number of homes and businesses without power continues to drop. According to the NPR estimate, there were 3.5 million customers without power this morning, down from 4.2 million late Thursday. The Associated Press is reporting that "more than 3.8 million" customers still don't have electricity.

