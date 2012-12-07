FCC Head Asks FAA To Loosen E-Reader Rules

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Our last word in business takes us to the moment on a flight when you hear...

We'll be taxiing soon. Please turn off your electronic devices. Anything that has an on-off switch, turn it off.

MONTAGNE: And if the device you happen to be holding is an e-reader, like a Kindle, you may be wondering why, why do I turn it off?

GREENE: Why? Well, the Hill newspaper obtained a letter written by the head of the Federal Communications Commission to the Federal Aviation Administration. Julius Genachowski has asked for the FAA to allow wider use of tablets and e-readers.

MONTAGNE: Right now, though, it's all up in the air.

