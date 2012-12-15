Investigation Continues Into Shooter's Motive

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

And this morning, of course, we are reporting the story from Newtown, Connecticut; where yesterday, a young man named Adam Lanza shot and killed some 26 people at an elementary school - 20 of them, small children. Connecticut state police have briefed residents of Newtown, and reporters, on the latest from the crime scene at the Sandy Hook Elementary School, and at second crime scene.

Lt. J. Paul Vance pleaded for families and victims to be left in peace, at this time. And he said that, quote, "very good evidence" had been found at the scene, pointing to a possible motive for the shooter. He had this to say about the ongoing investigation:

LT. J. PAUL VANCE: The victims have been positively identified by the officer - the chief state's medical examiner. They're still in the process of doing some of their work. And as soon as that work is completed, we will be prepared to release, in writing, to you a formal list of names, birth dates and information.

SIMON: Lt. J. Paul Vance of the Connecticut State Police. Coming up on our program, we going to hear the latest on the investigation as it proceeds today. And we speak to a rabbi who tried to comfort families yesterday, as they got the worst news that a family can get. Coverage continues on NPR programs, and at NPR.org.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIMON: And you're listening to WEEKEND EDITION from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.