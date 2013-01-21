© 2020 WFAE
NASA's 'Mohawk Guy' To March In Inaugural Parade

Published January 21, 2013 at 7:36 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. The inaugural parade will have floats and marching bands, and for science geeks a special treat - life-size replicas of the NASA Mars rover, Curiosity, and the Orion space capsule. The biggest attraction may be marching alongside the replicas: Bobak Ferdowsi, the go-to guy for last year's Mars landing, who came to be known as Mohawk Guy. He told Wired magazine he'll reveal a special new hairstyle just for today's parade. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition