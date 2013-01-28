Top Stories: Immigration Plan; Google's Police Procedures
-- 'Path To Citizenship' Part Of Senators' Bipartisan Immigration Plan
-- Brazilian Nightclub Disaster: Toxic Smoke, Barriers Blamed For Horrible Toll
-- In Egypt: Protests Continue, Opposition Balks At Talks With Morsi
-- French And Malian Forces Take Airport In Timbuktu; Islamists Burn Library
Some of the morning's other top stories:
-- "Google Explains How It Handles Police Requests For Users' Data." ( Morning Edition)
-- "Significant Activity" Detected In Former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's Brain; He Has Been Unconscious Since Suffering Brain Hemorrhage In 2007. ( Haaretz)
-- "Toyota Again World's Largest Auto Maker." ( The Wall Street Journal)
-- Assad's Grip On Power Is "Slipping Away," Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Says. ( CNN.com)
