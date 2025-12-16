© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Twelve firefighters injured in Salisbury house fire

WFAE
Published December 16, 2025 at 8:54 AM EST

Twelve firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Salisbury on Monday, according to the Salisbury Post. Two residents inside the home were also taken to the hospital for additional medical treatment.

The Salisbury Fire Department was called to a fire at a single-story brick home on Laurel Street, between Long Street and Interstate 85, shortly before 5 p.m.

Fire Chief Bob Parnell said an explosion occurred during the initial search and fire attack, causing the walls of the home to expand outward and the roof to lift before collapsing back down.

Firefighters suffered injuries including contusions, concussions and smoke inhalation after their masks were dislodged. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening, officials said.

The American Red Cross is assisting eight residents who were displaced by the fire.
