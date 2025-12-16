Cabarrus commissioners swear in new member, elect new board leadership

Cabarrus County commissioners on Monday welcomed a new member to the board and selected new leadership.

Ian Patrick was sworn in to fill the remainder of former Commissioner Lynn Shue’s term, after Shue died last month. Patrick was recommended by the Cabarrus County Republican Party and previously served on the Harrisburg Town Council. His term will run through November 2026.

Under state law, the board was required to consult with the county party, which had 30 days to recommend a replacement.

Commissioners also elected Laura Blackwell Lindsey as the board’s new chair. Patrick was named vice chair.