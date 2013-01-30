Apple Trademarks Its Interior Store Design

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

And today's last word in business is: trademarks inside of trademarks.

Apple is understandably wary of other businesses trying to steal its vibe. Fake Apple stores have popped up in China that seem so authentic that even the employees thought they were real.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

So Apple has trademarked its interior store design. The U.S. Patent and Trademark office recently granted Apple's request to protect pretty much every single thing you see in its stores. This includes quote, "a clear glass storefront surrounded by a paneled facade" and quote, "an oblong table with stools set below video screens flush mounted on the back wall."

(LAUGHTER)

INSKEEP: I'm sorry, Renee. You mean, set below video screens flush mounted on the back wall, and then a little tiny TM at the end of that. You forgot the TM.

MONTAGNE: Don't try it.

INSKEEP: Exactly. That means that just about the only thing that is not trademarked in your local Apple store is the air you breathe. At least for now.

And that's the trademark business news on trademark MORNING EDITION from NPR News, trademark. I'm Steve Inskeep.

MONTAGNE: And I'm Renee Montagne.

