© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rep. Walz Wins Congressional Casserole Challenge

Published April 11, 2013 at 7:24 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Say what you will about the slow pace of Congress, lawmakers were really cooking yesterday. Yes, the Minnesota delegation held its Third Annual Hotdish Competition. Nine lawmakers entered, but only one could take the official golden casserole dish trophy home. Rep. Tim Walz won handily with an artery-clogging recipe - a casserole made of Kraft cheese, tater tots and bratwurst, all seasoned with a bottle of beer.

Getting you in the mood for breakfast, on MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition