Storms Continue To Pound Large Parts Of The Country

Spring is spreading its share of nasty weather throughout much of the Midwest and Deep South, leaving thousands of people without power.
— Flood waters surround a concession stand near the Milwaukee River in Thiensville, Wis., Thursday. Flooding appeared to be holding steady or falling Thursday, even as meteorologists warned that weekend storms could lead to new problems.
Gretchen Ehlke / AP
— Larry Gammill, left, and Tim Parks survey tornado damage at a church in Botkinburg, Ark. on Thursday after the building was hit by a tornado. Three tornadoes touched down in Arkansas on Wednesday. The National Weather Service is warning more storms are on the horizon as another warm, wet front is moving up from the Gulf of Mexico.
Danny Johnston / AP
— A large, uprooted tree lies across the yard of a house in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Thursday. An ice storm followed by more than 6 inches of heavy, wet snow downed trees and power lines across the city. Forecasters are calling for another six to 12 inches this weekend.
Dirk Lammers / AP
— Heavy cranes are covered by debris after a tornado ripped through Kemper County, Miss., on Thursday. A man who was working at the site was killed and another was injured. The tornado was one of at least 12 that touched down in states from Missouri to Georgia this week.
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
The upper Midwest is just emerging from a storm that dumped several inches of snow in parts of the Dakotas and forced temperatures down to as low as 22 degrees. Now, forecasters are saying another 6 to 12 inches of snow could fall as a new storm rages through Montana, North Dakota and northern Minnesota.
Things aren't any easier in the southern part of the country. Three people have died from the storm that spawned 12 tornadoes in six days. Missouri, Arkansas and Alabama saw the majority of the action, but Louisiana, Mississippi and Georgia also saw storms so strong that it peeled the roofs from homes in some parts of the Deep South.
