Savvy Investors Pumped By Cicadas' Return

And our last word in business today is the cicada index.

Every 17 years, these nasty, loud, little insects known as Brood 2 cicadas emerge in staggering numbers - as many as 1 billion per square mile, from the Carolinas to Connecticut.

They have a grinding song. They have an endless appetite for vegetation, and most people along the East Coast dread their arrival. But savvy investors know better.

GREENE: A Wall Street Journal analysis going back to 1928, shows that the year the cicadas return, the stock market has grown, on average, by 21 percent - that's double the historical average. And that's not that bad.

INSKEEP: And the cicada effect seems to be holding true. The market from 2013 so far, is up almost 12 percent.

