Honoring Film Critic Roger Ebert — With A Conga Line

By Korva Coleman
Published April 26, 2013 at 11:02 AM EDT

It's not been a full month since Roger Ebert passed away, but his annual continued this month in Illinois with screenings, lectures and guest visits by artists.

The big hit was actress Tilda Swinton, who closed out last Friday night with this touching tribute to the longtime movie critic: a conga line.

Onstage was Ebert's widow, Chaz, who told the audience they would have to get up, too, and dance to Barry White's "You're My Everything," which they obligingly did. But it was Swinton, plunging into the audience, who started the snaking line of participants that ended up bringing their "dance-along" up front to cheers and applause. Fortunately, there's video.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
