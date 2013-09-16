© 2020 WFAE
Mansfield Waits 121 Years For 2nd Night Game

Published September 16, 2013 at 7:02 AM EDT

In 1892, Mansfield University held the first night football game. Brand-new electric lights illuminated the field, just not very well. Squinting in the darkness, players tackled their own teammates and even the ref. Mansfield abandoned night games until this past Saturday, then the Pennsylvania school defeated Princeton. The athletic director says the 121-year pause between night games allowed time to work out the bugs.

