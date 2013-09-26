Kurt Cobain's Mom Selling His Childhood Home

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Fans of the band Nirvana can own a little slice of the band's history because in Aberdeen, Wash., Kurt Cobain's childhood home is now on the market. It's our Last Word In Business.

INSKEEP: The late singer's mother is selling the one and a half story bungalow. The carpet is dated, we are told, and the interior paneling is a little bit water stained.

GREENE: In Cobain's bedroom, though, the walls still have the names of his favorite bands scrawled all over them. And the holes he made are there, too. You can even get one of his old mattresses. The property was last assessed at $67,000.

INSKEEP: But it's now listed at $500,000. And that's the business news on MORNING EDITION, from NPR News. I'm Steve Inskeep.

