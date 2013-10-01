300 Sandwiches: The Secret To Boyfriend's Heart?

What makes a guy put a ring on it? New York Postreporter Stephanie Smith hopes 300 sandwiches will be her answer.

It all started after one particularly tasty turkey sandwich she made for her boyfriend. Smith says that the sandwich was so good, he said, "You're, like, 300 sandwiches away from an engagement ring."

So Smith got cookin' and is sharing her journey of food and love through her blog, 300sandwiches.com. It features a daily gourmet sandwich recipe.

Critics have taken to social media, blasting her for twisting herself into a pretzel to please her man.

Host Michel Martin spoke with Smith about her blog, the criticism she's been receiving, and why she hasn't proposed.

Interview Highlights



Why Sandwiches

We had been dating for over a year and he had cooked many of the meals in our house and I just wasn't that strong in the kitchen. But the running joke between us was, the only thing he wanted was for me to make him sandwiches. So one day, I did.

On The Criticism

I encourage [critics] to read the blog, and read all of the stories that have taken us from sandwich one to now 179. ... It's not just a girl making all this food to earn a man's love. This is a journey between the two of us as we continue on towards engagement. And I don't think I'm less of a woman or a hard-charging career woman because I want to do something nice for my boyfriend.

'Make Me A Sandwich'

I've gotten so many great stories from people who have also bonded with loved ones, children or parents through food or particularly sandwiches. ...We use the phrase "make me a sandwich." It's like a euphemism for, you know, "give me a kiss," or "show me some lovin'" and I think people can start to use that in the same way.

Sandwich #130 - "Weekend Productivity" Mozzarella and Homemade Pesto BLT(from 300sandwiches.com)



2 buns or baguettes, cut into sandwich sized pieces (about 5" long)

2 cups fresh basil

1/3 cup grated Parmesan or Pecorino Romano cheese

2/3 cup olive oil

1/4 cup pine nuts

salt and pepper to taste

2 cloves garlic

1 squeeze lemon wedge

1/2 ball mozzarella, sliced

1/2 tomato, sliced

5-6 strips bacon

1 bunch arugula

2 more tablespoons olive oil (to dress arugula)

Make the pesto: in a food processor, combine basil, pine nuts, garlic, cheese, salt and pepper. Slowly add the olive oil as you blend the ingredients on medium speed in processor. Add juice from squeeze of lemon wedge and give pesto one last pulse to make sure lemon juice is evenly blended.

Fry bacon to desired crispness in a non-stick skillet on medium low heat. Remove from heat and drain grease from bacon on paper towel-lined plate. Toast baguette. Remove from heat and lay out on cutting board or plate. Dress arugula in a tablespoon of olive oil and salt and pepper.

Slather on pesto, then layer on arugula, tomato, then mozzarella, then a leaf or two of basil, then bacon. Top with a small dollop of pesto, then top with other slice of bread. Smush gently and serve. Makes two 5" BLTs.





