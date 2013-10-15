Second Dry Ice Bomb Goes Off At LA Airport

This post was updated at 11:30 a.m.

Authorities in Los Angeles were investigating a dry ice bomb that went off at the city's international airport late Monday — the second blast in as many days. Two other devices were found unexploded.

Monday night's incident occurred outside the airport's Tom Bradley Terminal. There were no reports of any injuries, authorities said. The Associated Press says that "the dry ice was found near a gate area, a secure part of LAX only accessible to airport workers, according to the Los Angeles Times. There were no reports of significant damage."

Two other devices also were found at the airport but they did not explode, Detective Gus Villanueva said, according to the AP. So far, he said, there do not appear to be any links to terrorism.

NBC Los Angeles describes dry ice bombs as "relatively harmless and simple" consisting of a plastic bottle and dry ice. The device on Monday went off about 8:30 p.m. PST.

Of the device that detonated Sunday, the Los Angeles Times writes:

"On Sunday night, a dry ice bomb exploded about 7 p.m. in a restroom at Terminal 2, which is home to several international and domestic airlines.

"Officials said an airport employee heard an explosion in a men's room and went to investigate. He discovered a 20-ounce plastic bottle that had contained the dry ice. The blast did no damage, and no injuries were reported.

"That area is also off limits to the public, police officials said.

"On Monday night, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Criminal Conspiracy Section were investigating how the bombs were placed in security areas.

" 'Apparently there is no nexus to terrorism right now,' LAPD Det. Gus Villanueva told The Times.

"The FBI was assisting the LAPD in the investigation."

