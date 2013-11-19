Anticipated China Announcement Fuels Certain Stocks

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Now that next big generation of Pokemon players may be in China, which is an important market and maybe about to become even important, especially now that Chinese authorities are relaxing their one-child policy.

Which brings us to our last word in business: baby boom.

INSKEEP: The Chinese government announced last week that families may have two children - not one - if of the parents is an only-child.

MONTAGNE: They haven't announced when that policy change will occur. Still, on Asian markets, stock prices of baby formula, diaper and stroller companies all soared yesterday in anticipation.

INSKEEP: The Wall Street Journal reports that even piano and tutoring companies saw spikes in their share prices.

MONTAGNE: It's not all positive, though. One company saw its stocks fall yesterday after the news. It makes contraceptives.

