National Zoo Creates 'Name The Panda' Contest

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. We've brought our staff into the studio to respond to this sappy story about the baby panda at the National Zoo. The zoo in Washington is holding an online contest to name the panda. The name will be bestowed Dec. 1st, when the cub is 100 days old.

Meanwhile, we can report the kid went for a walk. Colleagues were told she crawled out of the den all by herself, though she then got tired and went to sleep in the doorway.

UNIDENTIFIED STAFF MEMBERS: Awww!

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.