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NEWS BRIEFS

North Carolina drops rabies vaccine baits by air and hand in western counties

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published October 8, 2026 at 8:10 AM EDT

State wildlife officials are distributing rabies vaccine baits across western North Carolina by hand and by air to help protect people, pets and wildlife from the disease.

Hand distribution has already begun in the Asheville area. Helicopter drops will begin Friday around Burnsville, Mars Hill and Waynesville.

Next week, planes will begin dropping the baits in more than a dozen additional areas, including Watauga, Ashe, Avery and McDowell counties.

The program has been in place since the 1990s to prevent raccoon rabies from spreading farther west into areas where it is not currently found.

The baits are about the size of a matchbox and coated with fishmeal to attract raccoons. Each contains a small packet of oral rabies vaccine.

The baits are very unlikely to harm people, pets or other animals if they are touched or eaten, though they may have a strong fishy smell. Officials recommend leaving the packets where they land unless they fall in a yard or driveway. Anyone who comes into contact with one should wash their hands with soap and water.

The distribution follows a large rabies exposure in North Carolina this summer after several baby goats at a mobile petting zoo tested positive for the disease.
Health
Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain