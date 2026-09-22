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The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board fired Superintendent Crystal Hill on Tuesday night, with a 5-4 vote.Hill was not present at the dais. The board offered no detailed explanation, but said the motion to fire Hill was for convenience, not cause. Hill was reinstated last month after a two-month investigation and suspension.
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The long-awaited report on the investigation into CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill is not on the agenda for Tuesday night's school board meeting. But board member Charlitta Hatch says she plans to make a motion at the start of the meeting to add it.
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The CMS board enters the fall having spent hundreds of thousands of dollars apparently digging into district operations over the summer. We’re on the cusp of a board leadership ouster. CMS faces a criminal investigation into “financial irregularities,” and the state auditor is looking at CMS, too.
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The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board is set to vote Tuesday on removing the board chair, amid a criminal investigation into “financial irregularities” and an ongoing leadership dispute over board contracting practices.
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Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill accused CMS board members of “extortion” and accused Chair Stephanie Sneed of secretly directing money to a controversial consultant.
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Two more high-ranking officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have announced plans to retire.
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A spring and summer of leadership turmoil at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is bleeding into the fall.
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The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will consider removing Stephanie Sneed as chair at its next meeting.
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Three top officials at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are leaving the district. The departures come after a tumultuous summer for CMS leadership, as the school board suspended and investigated Superintendent Crystal Hill for two months.
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Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Crystal Hill says the investigation that led to her two-month paid leave found no evidence she violated school board policy, acted illegally or behaved unethically. It's the most detailed account yet of the events that led to her suspension.