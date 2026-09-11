Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board to consider removing Sneed as chair

After a tumultuous stretch that included a budget fight, a wide-ranging investigation, a superintendent suspension and subsequent reinstatement, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board will consider removing Stephanie Sneed as chair at its next meeting.

Multiple board members confirmed to WFAE on Friday that a motion calling for Sneed’s removal will be on the agenda for the board's Sept. 22 meeting. Brett Jensen of WBT Radio first reported on the motion.

The motion highlights fresh divisions on a board that’s been under the spotlight all summer, amid an investigation into Superintendent Crystal Hill that cost nearly $380,000 and which has largely been shrouded in mystery since the board suspended Hill with pay in June. She was reinstated on Aug. 11 with no explanation, and has since offered her side of things, claiming the investigation found no wrongdoing.

Board vice chair Dee Rankin told WFAE that the motion was brought forward by three board members: Cynthia Stone, Monty Witherspoon and Lenora Shipp. Stone and Witherspoon did not respond to requests for comment, while Shipp declined comment.

Rankin and board member Shamaiye Haynes told WFAE they intended to vote against the motion. Charlitta Hatch also told WFAE by text message that she supports Sneed.

“Our chair, just like any other board member, just like the superintendent, just like any person who’s working in the school system, deserves due process and they deserve respect,” Haynes said. “And they deserve to have their day and an examination of what is really taking place. I think it’s extremely unfair to make allegations of any kind against somebody and then try to thwart the due process that they deserve.”

Board member Liz Monterrey Duvall said in a written statement that she is still “learning more about what has been requested and the circumstances surrounding it.” But she praised Sneed for being supportive and for advocating for the progress of Black and brown students in CMS.

“The Board holds leadership elections every December, so we are only a few months away from our normal process,” she said. “At this point, I would need to understand what circumstances warrant disrupting that process and changing leadership now.”

Rankin told WFAE the motion references concerns about Sneed's leadership but does not provide specific details. He said he was disappointed in the motion and believed that there are better processes for board members to deal with grievances.

“I’m disappointed in this, "Rankin said. "I'm here to support our chair, and what she's been doing, and we have a process in place and it hasn't been followed."

WFAE also contacted Sneed and board member Anna London, but didn’t immediately hear back.