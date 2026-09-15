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Two more CMS officials are leaving the district

WFAE | By James Farrell
Published September 15, 2026 at 4:18 PM EDT
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School's bus
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
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Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Charlotte-Mecklenburg School's bus

Two more high-ranking officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools have announced plans to retire.

CMS confirmed Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Tim Ivey and Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Tangela Williams both will leave the district effective Jan. 1.

Williams cited caregiving responsibilities in her decision to retire. Ivey did not provide a reason.

The Charlotte Observer first reported the departures.

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Three top CMS officials to depart after summer leadership turmoil
James Farrell

Ivey's retirement marks the fourth member of Superintendent Crystal Hill's cabinet to leave since Hill was placed on paid leave by the school board in June while an investigation was conducted.

Hill was reinstated in August and told WFAE that the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing. The CMS Board intends to present a public summary of the investigation by the end of September.

WFAE previously reported that Deputy Superintendent Melissa Balknight and Chief Finance Officer Kelly Kluttz also announced they’d retire by Jan. 1, while Chief Human Resources Officer Angela Wood resigned, effective Monday.

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Education Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
James Farrell
James Farrell is WFAE's education reporter. Farrell has served as a reporter for several print publications in Buffalo, N.Y., and weekend anchor at WBFO Buffalo Toronto Public Media. Most recently he has served as a breaking news reporter for Forbes.
See stories by James Farrell
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