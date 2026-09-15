Hispanic Heritage Month begins Tuesday with celebrations across Charlotte
Gov. Josh Stein has proclaimed Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month in North Carolina.
The month celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. It begins Sept. 15, the independence anniversary of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates its independence day Sept. 16.
Hispanic Heritage Month began as a weeklong observance in the U.S. in 1968 and was expanded to a month in 1988.
Hispanic or Latino residents make up nearly 18% of Mecklenburg County’s population.
Charlotte-area events commemorating the month include:
- Sept. 17: Spanish Social Night at Hoppin' South End
- Sept. 18 & 19: Hispanic Heritage Market at 4410 N Tryon St.
- Sept. 26: Charlotte FC's Por La Cultura Night at Bank of America Stadium
- Oct. 3: Hola Charlotte Festival at Uptown Charlotte
- Oct. 3: Concord International Festival at Downtown Concord
- Oct. 9: Mint 2 Move Cultural Dance Night at Mint Museum Uptown
- Oct. 11: Parada Dominicana (Dominican Celebration) at Camp North End