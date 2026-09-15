Hispanic Heritage Month begins Tuesday with celebrations across Charlotte

Gov. Josh Stein has proclaimed Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month in North Carolina.

The month celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans. It begins Sept. 15, the independence anniversary of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua. Mexico celebrates its independence day Sept. 16.

Hispanic Heritage Month began as a weeklong observance in the U.S. in 1968 and was expanded to a month in 1988.

Hispanic or Latino residents make up nearly 18% of Mecklenburg County’s population.

Charlotte-area events commemorating the month include:

