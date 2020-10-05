-
Mecklenburg County's health department said COVID-19 outbreaks in construction sites are driving an increase of cases in the Latino community.Latinos are…
-
Charlotte TalksMonday, Feb. 17, 2020As the Democratic presidential race shifts to Nevada this week, candidates are beginning to face more diverse electorates, including…
-
WFAEatsIt’s not too late to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. In addition to the many events around town marking the month-long celebration, there are…
-
After more than a decade in operation, the state’s office for Latino Affairs has been closed by Governor Pat McCrory, upsetting advocates in the…
-
The slightest change in support can tip the North Carolina vote in favor of President Obama or Republican challenger Mitt Romney.An Elon University poll…
-
In a recent posting at NBC Latino, Dr. Victoria M. DeFrancesco Soto noted that she during her time in the North Carolina, she came to find a growing and…
-
http://66.225.205.104/SO20060104.mp3(1/4/06) A study released Tuesday shows Hispanics in North Carolina have a nine-billion-dollar-plus impact on the…
-
http://66.225.205.104/JB20051122.mp3(11/22/05) Charlotte's Latin American Coalition is having a big birthday The city's oldest Hispanic service agency is…