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NEWS BRIEFS

Stein offers rewards in unsolved Charlotte, Salisbury killings

WFAE | By Nick de la Canal
Published September 15, 2026 at 7:34 AM EDT

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps solve the 2020 mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in west Charlotte.

More than 150 shots were fired into a crowd gathered at a shopping center on Beatties Ford Road, leaving four people dead.

The reward is one of several Stein announced Monday for unsolved killings across North Carolina.

The governor is also offering rewards of up to $25,000 in two unsolved Salisbury cases: the 2024 shooting death of 14-year-old Brion Grier and the 2016 killing of 7-year-old A'yanna Allen.

Anyone with information about the cases is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the State Bureau of Investigation.
Crime & Justice
Nick de la Canal
WFAE's Nick de la Canal can be heard on public radio airwaves across the Charlotte region, bringing listeners the latest in local and regional news...
See stories by Nick de la Canal