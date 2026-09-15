Stein offers rewards in unsolved Charlotte, Salisbury killings

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps solve the 2020 mass shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in west Charlotte.

More than 150 shots were fired into a crowd gathered at a shopping center on Beatties Ford Road, leaving four people dead.

The reward is one of several Stein announced Monday for unsolved killings across North Carolina.

The governor is also offering rewards of up to $25,000 in two unsolved Salisbury cases: the 2024 shooting death of 14-year-old Brion Grier and the 2016 killing of 7-year-old A'yanna Allen.

Anyone with information about the cases is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the State Bureau of Investigation.