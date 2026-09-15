Concord airport to hold disaster training simulation Tuesday

Concord will hold a training exercise at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport Tuesday at 9 a.m. The exercise will simulate an emergency response to an aircraft incident. Residents and motorists traveling in the area surrounding the airport may see smoke and a large presence of emergency vehicles. This is a training exercise only. The Federal Aviation Administration requires airports to hold full-scale emergency response exercises at least every three years. Airport operations and the runway at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.