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For months, Charlotte reporters have filed hundreds of public records requests for contracts, emails, text messages and invoices — anything to help reveal or at least contextualize details about the series of controversies in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools since the spring. You can peruse those requests and the documents they’ve produced here.

Public records searches are a crucial tool. But they bring their own frustrations. There’s normal bureaucratic wrangling, especially as the sheer number of requests have ballooned with the controversies. Some requests can take a long time to fulfill. Many sit unanswered for months. Sometimes the district withholds records shielded by legal exemptions.

But sometimes the reasons for those decisions and delays aren’t clear or consistent, leaving reporters to grope in the dark for information, even as we don’t fully understand what we’re looking for. We usually need the information to determine whether, or to what extent, it’s valuable. That’s why it’s hard to frame a request without it.

Case in point: We now know, partially thanks to public records, about the district’s opaque connections to the law firm Poyner Spruill and Raki McGregor. But a review of public records shows that multiple requests sought documents related to those contracts months earlier — and CMS didn’t release them at the time. Why not?

The timeline

On Sept. 14, CMS responded to one of my public records requests.

Three days earlier, I’d asked for “all active contracts with Poyner Spruill, including engagement letters or attached exhibits.” That’s what I got: Both of the law firm’s contracts on affordable housing and a districtwide compliance assessment.

I also received two services agreements that showed Poyner Spruill hired Qonnect LLC, Raki McGregor’s firm, as a consultant on both projects. That revelation helped me fill in the blanks on this story, about how CMS was pausing its compliance assessment because of a potential conflict of interest with McGregor’s firm.

A barrage of even more stunning revelations about McGregor’s previously unknown involvement in CMS followed — all supported by reporters’ multiple public records requests that produced the same documents.

Here’s the problem: I had made a similar public records request a month earlier. CMS sent sent me the contracts with Poyner Spruill — but nothing about Qonnect or McGregor.

I had worded the August request slightly differently. I’d asked more narrowly for “any contract and engagement letter with Poyner Spruill LLC regarding the CMS At Home Initiative.” I received the contract and engagement letter, which reference a $30,000 consultant retainer fee but don’t name a consultant.

Two other news outlets made similar requests at the time, including one that was far more detailed. This one, made July 29, specifically asked for “all contracts, agreements, financial statements, spending records related to consultants or firms who have worked on the ‘At Home in CMS’ initiative.” The district provided the same contract along with three invoices, none of which include any $30,000 payments, which we now know Qonnect received, even as the log of work references an unidentified “consultant.”

In all cases, at least in the public-facing portal, CMS marked the requests closed and didn’t note that any documents had been withheld.

I’ve reached out to CMS board communications manager Sheri Costa multiple times for an explanation of why the key documents involved were initially excluded, only to surface again in subsequent requests. She said she forwarded the request to the public records team, but as of press time, she didn’t provide an answer.

‘Certainly not common’

I spoke with attorney Brad Kutrow of the firm McGuire Woods. Kutrow practiced media law throughout his career and regularly advised media outlets on public records law. He told me a situation like this — when a public agency fails to produce records for one request, then does for a later one — is “certainly not common.”

“To just provide records later on without any particular explanation for why they weren't provided earlier is a little unusual,” Kutrow told me.

Assuming the documents existed and were available at the time of the initial requests, a few possible explanations exist, he said. Circumstances may have changed. Maybe officials initially withheld the records under a legal exemption that no longer existed by fall.

It’s also possible that CMS initially withheld the records under a legal exemption but later reassessed and concluded differently. Kutrow noted that records involving law firms can often be subject to debate over attorney-client privilege, as the statute isn’t always clearly applicable.

“This particular area of subcontractors for a law firm who aren’t actually providing legal services themselves,” Kutrow said. “That’s certainly an unusual situation, and I can understand that different people might have different expectations about what’s protected. That’s a situation that might have merited a closer look, but again, it’s hard to know.”

He noted, too, that CMS is not required to list withheld documents or reasons for withholding.

It could also be a simple matter of CMS not having them — which might illustrate the problem. It’s not clear who knew these financial arrangements existed outside of then-Board Chair Stephanie Sneed. Former Superintendent Crystal Hill, in a 14-page memo she wrote to board members in September, said she didn’t know until earlier that month. “I do not support outsourcing such work to law firms,” she wrote, “to hide behind claims of attorney-client privilege.” The board voted Sept. 22 to fire her.

One more wrinkle: My September request also turned up this letter from Poyner Spruill to McGregor. In the letter, Poyner Spruill says explicitly that all communications with Poyner Spruill or CMS “shall be regarded as confidential and made solely for the purpose of assisting counsel in giving legal advice to CMS, unless otherwise governed by the NC Public Records Act.”

The letter is dated Feb. 6. CMS also excluded it from its responses to reporters’ requests over the summer.