© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turmoil within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg board of education at a meeting in September 2026.
James Farrell
/
WFAE
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg board of education at a meeting in September 2026.

Turmoil within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The leadership crisis at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stems from administrative reorganizations that weakened the school board's structure. Tensions escalated when former board Chair Stephanie Sneed allegedly secured an undisclosed $30,000-a-month consulting subcontract for a political ally without Superintendent Crystal Hill's knowledge. Following Hill's controversial 5–4 termination by the board on Sept. 22, 2026, the district faced widespread turmoil, including high-level staff resignations, threats against board leadership and an immediate search for new leadership. The fallout has sparked joint financial and oversight investigations by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.