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The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board says it will create a working group charged with implementing recommendations that came out of its two-month investigation into former Superintendent Crystal HIll.
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Angry speakers told the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board Tuesday that they’re upset with the board’s surprise decision last month to fire Superintendent Crystal Hill, and some said the board members should have been the ones to go instead.
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The invoice is for only $13,375, but it indicates yet another irregularity in a district grappling with questions over its finances.
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Melissa Balknight will remain acting superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools until a permanent replacement takes over, CMS announced Thursday.
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A reorganization early this year raises new questions about what’s led to a leadership crisis at CMS and multiple investigations into alleged financial irregularities.
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Mecklenburg County should wait for CMS law enforcement probes and audits to conclude before asking questions, manager saysMichael Bryant said the county should wait for law enforcement to finish their investigations before asking CMS questions.
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Early this year, CMS’ school board shuffled its staff. Did the changes contribute to its current mess?At the now-infamous Sept. 22 Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board meeting, as the board voted to fire Superintendent Crystal Hill, board member Cynthia Stone said she believed the board was “creating our own problems.”
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The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Monday that they’re investigating Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, joining state agencies probing the district’s finances.