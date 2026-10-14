Turmoil within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

The leadership crisis at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools stems from administrative reorganizations that weakened the school board's structure. Tensions escalated when former board Chair Stephanie Sneed allegedly secured an undisclosed $30,000-a-month consulting subcontract for a political ally without Superintendent Crystal Hill's knowledge. Following Hill's controversial 5–4 termination by the board on Sept. 22, 2026, the district faced widespread turmoil, including high-level staff resignations, threats against board leadership and an immediate search for new leadership. The fallout has sparked joint financial and oversight investigations by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney's Office.



