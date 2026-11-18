A new Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board committee aims to improve the board’s governance and operations after a summer of controversy. It held its first meeting Tuesday night, as the district faces several investigations following allegations of financial irregularities.

Shamaiye Haynes will chair the committee, which includes Stephanie Sneed and Charlitta Hatch.

It held its first meeting a few days after the state Board of Education — one of the agencies scrutinizing CMS — sent Board Chair Dee Rankin a letter that outlines its expectations for CMS to improve its board governance and operations. The letter, which the N.C. Department of Public Instruction provided to WFAE, requires the board to review its policies and participate in training.

The board has been navigating turmoil after allegations of contracting irregularities against Sneed and divisions over the firing of former Superintendent Crystal Hill in September. Committee members hinted at those issues during Tuesday’s meeting.

Haynes acknowledged that the board is “not perfect,” but also not “a real hot mess.”

“We’re trying our best to produce something within this committee that really stands out for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools,” she said.

Hatch said the board has a chance to improve. “I love that we had an opportunity to be tested," she said, "and now we can look back and see what we learned, what we need to revisit and what we might need to strengthen."

The committee plans to develop a new board strategic plan and recommend improvements to board operations and practices. It also plans to involve the full board — all board members are welcome to participate in committee meetings, and committee members will conduct surveys.

An initial survey showed all board members were interested in participating. Their top three issues: “board strategy and priorities,” “roles, responsibilities and decision-making authority” and “board budget, spending and resources.”

Survey responses also showed calls for clearer roles, equal access to material information for all board members, better communication protocol and a review of contract and procurement processes.

The committee also will review the board’s “Student Outcomes Focused Governance” framework, a national framework that CMS has adopted. The board structures its meetings around the framework, devoting significant time to reviewing student performance data.

Sneed, who oversees the committee’s SOFG work, made clear that the committee should assess ways to improve or build on the framework — but not abandon it: “Processes, even operations as well as governance, have to evolve with the people and the times.”

The committee plans to develop a firmer timeline at its Dec. 1 meeting. Its work will end Jan. 27 unless a full board vote on that date extends it.