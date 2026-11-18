The Charlotte Hornets lost their third consecutive game Thursday night, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers 118-114 in overtime.

Brandon Miller scored 28 points for Charlotte. Miller and guard Coby White did not play in overtime because of minutes restrictions as they continue working their way back from injuries.

After the game, Hornets coach Charles Lee said the team is carefully managing both players' workloads during their return.

"They've been coming back from injury. We've been trying to build them up and, at the end of the game, we're trying to be mindful of where they are and just coming back from their respective injuries," Lee said.

The Hornets will wrap up their road trip Friday against the Atlanta Hawks.