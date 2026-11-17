The Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being is finalizing its policy recommendations for next year.

Gov. Josh Stein established the council in April of 2025. Its first task was to consult experts and develop guidance for school cell-phone policies. The report was published in June that year.

Now, the council is finishing up its final report, which covers a wider range of topics related to student well-being. It addresses things like school resource officers, chronic absenteeism and access to nutritious food.

At a meeting this week, State Sen. Sydney Batch, who co-chairs the council, said the legislature has a “rare opportunity” to actually fund the recommendations.

That’s thanks to the landmark social media settlement with Meta. North Carolina is set to receive up to $645 million through 2035.

“We've got 99 problems. Money's like 98 of them," Batch said. "So maybe, just maybe, we'll figure out how to go ahead and address it.”

The council’s final report will go to the governor in January. Then members will work with legislators to move the policy recommendations forward.