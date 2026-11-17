Three Fraser fir Christmas trees from North Carolina will be displayed at Vice President J.D. Vance’s residence after a western North Carolina farm earned a national honor.

Shepherd’s Way Farms in Laurel Springs was named the 2026 Reserve Grand Champion grower at the National Christmas Tree Contest. The designation means three Fraser fir trees from the farm will be displayed at the vice president’s residence in Washington.

The trees were scheduled to be harvested Tuesday and shipped to the nation’s capital.

North Carolina has provided 16 Christmas trees to the White House over the years, more than any other state.